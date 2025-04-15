AGL66.98▼ -1.27 (-0.02%)AIRLINK177.4▲ 3.61 (0.02%)BOP11.46▲ 0.1 (0.01%)CNERGY8.63▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL10.04▲ 0.39 (0.04%)DFML44.4▼ -0.17 (0.00%)DGKC126.32▼ -0.68 (-0.01%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)FFL15.85▲ 0.46 (0.03%)HUBC143.91▲ 0.16 (0.00%)HUMNL12.91▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM5.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF62.35▲ 0.02 (0.00%)NBP81.23▲ 1.35 (0.02%)OGDC214.7▲ 2.68 (0.01%)PAEL47▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL10.66▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)PPL172.77▲ 1.49 (0.01%)PRL36.2▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PTC23.3▼ -0.06 (0.00%)SEARL96.81▼ -0.15 (0.00%)TELE7.32▲ 0.22 (0.03%)TOMCL34.1▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP10.22▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET21.88▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG64.3▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY28.5▲ 1.89 (0.07%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Hania Aamir wasting time by doing films in India: Nadia Khan

LAHORE – Lollywood star Hania Aamir, who enjoys massive popularity not just in Pakistan but also in India, is wasting her time by doing films in India through PR-driven efforts.

as recently been the subject of comments made by television host Nadia Khan.

Hania is currently the most-followed Pakistani actress on Instagram, with her posts frequently attracting overwhelming praise and comments from fans across the border in India.

The reports suggested that Hania is soon to star in a Punjabi film alongside internationally acclaimed Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actress Sonam Bajwa.

 “Instead of investing her time and energy in India, Hania should focus elsewhere. She is immensely loved in Pakistan, and this is where her real fans are,” Nadia said.

She further added, “Everyone knows what has happened to Pakistani artists in India in the past. Now, even before Hania’s film is completed, there are already calls for it to be banned,”.

Nadia Khan also noted that actress Sajal Aly returned to Pakistan after doing just one film in India.

 “I believe it would be better if Hania Aamir also doesn’t spend too much time there,” she added.

Web Desk Staff

