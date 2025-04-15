Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab; rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach upper parts on Wednesday evening/night and will persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, rains and gusty winds are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur. Hailstorms may occur at few places during the period.

Rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Murree and Galliyat. Duststorms and light rain may occur at isolated places in central/southern districts.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday, and 36°C and 38°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur was recorded at 43°C, and in Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan at 42°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.