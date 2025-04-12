AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Tiktoker Rajab Butt Once Again Sparks Fresh Debate On Social Media
LAHORE – Popular TikToker and YouTuber Rajab Butt is once again making headlines but this time, it’s not about his grand wedding, legal controversies or his much-discussed perfume. Instead, he has taken a step that has sparked a fresh debate on social media.

Rajab Butt has decided to get a tattoo of his mother’s portrait on his arm. According to him, this tattoo is a symbol of his deep love for his mother. It will be his second tattoo, and he considers it a special and personal gesture.

He further claimed that, as per his religious scholars, this act is permissible, but he also warned others not to follow in his footsteps if they believe it contradicts Islamic principles.

However, Rajab’s decision has been heavily criticized by the social media users. Many argue that getting a tattoo is forbidden (haram) in Islam and that there are other, more respectful ways to express love for one’s mother. Some users advised him to keep a lower profile instead of frequently sharing controversial acts on the social media.

This isn’t the first time Rajab Butt has faced backlash. His wedding, fights and recent perfume launch have all drawn criticism. Now, this new move has once again placed him in the spotlight.

This raises the question: Is getting a tattoo truly a meaningful way to express love for one’s mother? Or is it just another attention-seeking stunt?

For now, Rajab Butt stands by his decision, but online opposition continues to grow.

