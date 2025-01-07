LDA retrieves state land in Babu Sabu, Subzazar Housing Scheme

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved state land worth millions during anti-encroachment operations in Babu Sabu and different blocks of Subzazar Housing Scheme on Tuesday.

LDA teams removed permanent and temporary encroachments from state land in Babu Sabu Truck Stand.

LDA teams also removed encroachments and demolished illegal ramps, sheds during operations in Block C, D and K of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA Director Housing-IV Yawar Bashir Virk supervised the operations, which were carried out by the directorate housing and enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments and violations of building bylaws across Lahore.