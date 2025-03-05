Salahuddin committed to enhancing business linkages with Chinese chambers, business houses

Strong people-to-people ties guarantee enduring partnership between Pakistan & China: Faisal Zahid Malik

Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, CEO of Pakistan Observer, visited the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and held a productive meeting with Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, PCJCCI.

The discussion focused on undertaking mutual efforts to strengthen China-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment and to attract foreign investors to Pakistan in diverse sectors such as trade, tourism, energy, business, industry and agriculture.

The role of media in projecting a positive image of Pakistan also came under discussion and Mr Salahuddin Hanif praised Pakistan Observer’s role for upholding and safeguarding national interests.

Mr Salahuddin briefed Mr Faisal Zahid Malik about various efforts of the PCJCCI for enhancing trade and business ties between Pakistan and China.

“We have urged the government to take a lead in developing ‘Digital Silk Road’ for having maximum benefits out of the economic corridor to be constructed by China in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said and regarded regional connectivity of vital importance for accelerated business activities among the regional countries.

PCJCCI is committed to holding different events such as seminars, groups discussions, exchange of visits so that business representatives and trade bodies of Pakistan could learn from their Chinese counterparts.

Mr Faisal Malik while commending the PCJCCI’s initiative of strengthening bilateral trade with China, said that people-to-people bond was also extremely important and provide public support for implementing the strategic initiatives.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the best example of the strong bilateral trade ties between the two countries and the bond friendship between the two countries is panning over decades of mutual trust and respect, he said. “We should carry forward the spirit of friendly cooperation of the Silk Road by promoting extensive cultural and academic exchanges, personnel exchanges and cooperation among media, youth and volunteers so as to win public support for deepening bilateral and multilateral harmony,” he said.

Mr Faisal also commended the current government’s efforts particularly the initiatives undertaken by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to restore the confidence of the foreign investors and companies.

Earlier, Secretary General PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif welcomed Mr Faisal Zahid Malik upon his arrival at the chamber’s office. He also presented a set of publications of the PCJCCI to Mr Faisal Malik and lauded the role of the newspaper in supporting healthy business climate in the country.