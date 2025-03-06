AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Best Iftar Buffet Deals in Karachi for Ramazan 2025

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Karachi For Ramazan 2025
Ramadan 2025 is being observed with religious zeal and restaurants in Karachi are bustling as people are meeting on Iftar dinners to enjoy the variety of delicacies. As most people are having Iftar at home with loved ones, it’s nice to have Iftar at some outdoor places.

The provincial capital Karachi is renowned for its rich and diverse food culture, offering variety of flavors. The metropolis is famous for its spicy and flavorful biryani, Nihari, BBQ, Karahi, and other mouth-watering dishes.

As the Karachi restaurant game is ON and its difficult to look into all available options, Pakistan Observer brings you top eateries you should consider visiting to treat your taste buds during this sacred month.

Top Iftar Deals in Karachi 2025

Lal Qila

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Karachi For Ramazan 2025

KababJees

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Karachi For Ramazan 2025

Café Aylanto

 

Chefs Table

Kolachi

BarBQ Tonight

Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi

Best Iftar Buffet Deals In Karachi For Ramazan 2025

Rosati Bistro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosati Bistro (@rosatibistropk)

Iftar Buffet Deals in Lahore in Ramazan 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

