AGL54.75▲ 3.03 (0.06%)AIRLINK167.21▼ -7.07 (-0.04%)BOP12.52▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.29▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.89▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML44.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)DGKC119.1▲ 0.2 (0.00%)FCCL39.81▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FFL14.57▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.63▼ -0.16 (0.00%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.47▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF52.2▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)NBP78.55▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)OGDC213.16▲ 1.4 (0.01%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL9.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL171.7▲ 0.83 (0.00%)PRL33.2▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PTC23.16▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL84.35▼ -0.42 (0.00%)TELE8.02▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL31.5▲ 0.15 (0.00%)TPLP10.95▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET20.56▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG58.65▼ -0.21 (0.00%)UNITY28.95▲ 0.26 (0.01%)WTL1.42▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Punjab to be role model for forest, wildlife protection: CM

Cm Maryam Suspends Nishtar Hospital Ms Doctors Over Spread Of Hiv Among Patients
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab will be made a role model for forest and wildlife protection.

In her message on World Wildlife Day, the CM said that comprehensive measures taken for the conservation of forests and wildlife reflect the government’s unwavering commitment.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that this is the first government actively implementing Islamic teachings and legal requirements regarding the rights and protection of animals.

Over the past year, strict measures have been enforced against animal cruelty, abuse, illegal possession, and hunting across Punjab.

For the first time, the Animal Rights and Protection Act has been made more comprehensive, with strengthened rules to ensure its effectiveness, she said, adding that fines have been imposed, and cases registered against illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.

In a significant step forward, Punjab’s first wildlife force has been established, with women also being included in its ranks to enhance wildlife conservation efforts, she concluded.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Featured, Lahore

Chughtai Lab, depilex among 90 buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Lahore

CM Maryam greets Muslims on start of Ramazan

  • Lahore

Maryam Nawaz envisions credible technical education opportunities for youth

  • Lahore

Punjab govt plays significant role for media industry: Secretary Information

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer