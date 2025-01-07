FIA Counter Terrorism Director Humayun Sandhu sacked over ‘harassment, rape claims’

ISLAMABAD – Director of the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency faced scrutiny after being accused of serious sexual misconduct, a high-profile case that prompted a stern response from federal authorities.

After serious allegations of sexual harassment and rape made by a female official of CT Wing, high-ups took decisive action by removing the accused as director of the wing. The action was notified, confirming dismissal, while Director Interpol Sikandar Hayat has been assigned to oversee the wing in the interim.

The allegations surfaced after the victim filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman, detailing several instances of physical assault by Humayun Sindhu, claiming that he shared lewd content with her online videos and exerted undue pressure on her due to their hierarchical relationship within the agency.

In a statement, she said Sandhu coerced her into a conditional marriage, facilitated by mutual friend. The relationship reportedly ended when he divorced her without proper legal findings. After the marriage, the victim alleged that she continued to endure violence.

She accused Sindhu of abusing his authority for personal gain, ultimately leading to his removal from his position and raising significant concerns about workplace safety and the protection of individuals.

The probe into allegations continues, as FIA aims to address these serious claims and uphold the integrity of its operations.