Illegal nurseries, constructions removed from Lahore’s Pine Avenue

Illegal Nurseries Constructions Removed From Lahores Pine Avenue
LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against illegal nurseries, encroachments and violation of bylaws and SOPs during construction activities in different areas of Lahore on Thursday.

The LDA enforcement teams removed temporary/permanent encroachments, illegal nurseries, construction materials and debris from roadsides and greenbelts outside 56 properties on Pine Avenue and Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

LDA teams cleared right of way in the vicinity of Pine Avenue. LDA Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali supervised the operations which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, violation of bylaws and SOPs during construction activities in Lahore.

Bank of Punjab, Sindh Bank among 102 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

