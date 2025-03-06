AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Electricity consumers to get upto Rs3per unit relief in March 2025 Bills

ISLAMABAD – Another relief for inflation hit Pakistanis as power consumers get fuel cost adjustment (FCA) relief of up to Rs3 per unit for Marc 2025 bills.

The price of electricity has been slashed under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. For Karachi, electricity prices have been slashed by 3 rupees per unit. For the rest of regions, the price has been reduced by Rs2.12 rupees per unit.

A different notification has been issued for the price reduction under the monthly adjustment. Consumers will see the relief reflected in their March electricity bills.

For K-Electric, the relief applies to the December 2024 monthly adjustment, while other regions of the country will benefit from the price cut based on the January 2025 adjustment.

The reduction in bills is expected to provide relief to the public as they continue to face the challenges of rising costs in the economy.

Web Desk (Lahore)

