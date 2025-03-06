Five or Six Eid Holidays? Pakistanis to get ‘week-long’ break on Eidul Fitr 2025

ISLAMABAD – If you get Saturdays and Sundays off, this Eidul Fitar may be an extended break for you, depending on the Shawwal moon sighting.

When do Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays start?

Ramazan 2025 is expected to last 29 days, with Eidul-Fitr set to be marked on March 31 Monday, Astro experts said.

If these predictions come true, Pakistanis will mark Eidul Fitar for three days, from Monday to Wednesday. Since Saturday and Sunday are already holidays, this will provide a long weekend, giving people a total of five days off.

In case of 30-Day Ramazan

If Ramazan will be 30 days, Eid holidays could be extended by one more day. This would mean that government employees could enjoy up to six days of holidays for Eid ul-Fitr.

Eidul Fitar Holidays 2025

Date Day Saturday, 29 March Weekend Sunday, 30 March Weekend Monday, 31 March Chand Raat Tuesday, 1 April Eid Day 1 Wednesday, 2 April Eid Day 2 Thursday, 3 April Eid Day 3

Lately, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31, 2025, after 29 days of Ramadan.

Shawwal crescent is said to be visible on evening of Sunday, March 30, as the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29. The crescent will be over 26 hours old by Sunday evening, meeting the required conditions for sighting.

The final decision will be announced by Ruet members at the end of this month.