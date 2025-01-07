LDA seals Meezan Bank, Bank AL Habib, Uniworth, Chughtai Lab

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 109 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA teams also demolished three structures for violation of building bylaws during operation in Gulberg, Faisal Town and New Garden Town.

LDA’s Town planning Wing sealed 21 buildings in Gulberg, Faisal Town and New Garden Town, 40 in Shadman, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Shah Jamal and Samanabad, 34 in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar Housing Scheme, and 14 in Upper Mall Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Meezan Bank, Ban AL Habib, Chughtai Lab, Uniworth outlet, Depilex Beauty Salon, Royal Heaven Cambridge School, TSG Call Center, workshop, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the Town Planning Wing and enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.