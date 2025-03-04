AGL56.89▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK178.86▲ 4.58 (0.03%)BOP12.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY7.46▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DCL8.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML45.85▲ 1.63 (0.04%)DGKC119.29▲ 0.39 (0.00%)FCCL39.99▲ 0.22 (0.01%)FFL14.67▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC133.9▲ 2.11 (0.02%)HUMNL13.08▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.42▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.02▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF52.86▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP79.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)OGDC213.32▲ 1.56 (0.01%)PAEL41.86▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PIBTL9.12▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)PPL172.75▲ 1.88 (0.01%)PRL34.19▲ 1.03 (0.03%)PTC23.74▲ 0.51 (0.02%)SEARL93.25▲ 8.48 (0.10%)TELE7.98▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL31.07▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TPLP11.03▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TREET20.87▲ 0.66 (0.03%)TRG58.78▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY28.76▲ 0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.4▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Chicken Meat, Beef, and Mutton Rates in Lahore for Ramazan 2025

Chicken Meat Beef And Mutton Rates In Lahore For Ramazan 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Lahore – Chicken, Mutton, and Beef meats remain widely consumed during Ramadan mainly due to their nutritional value, as people prepare special dishes that keep them full during fasting.

With wide consumption, the demand for Chicken and Beef also increased for Iftar and Sehri. To ensure transparency, the Lahore district administration set prices for all items to regulate the market during the month, but people lament significant discrepancies between these rates and actual selling prices.

Chicken Rate in Lahore Today

Chicken Meat Beef And Mutton Rates In Lahore For Ramazan 2025

Beef Rate Today

Beef prices have increased from Rs800 to Rs1150-1200 per kg in Lahore while the price of mutton jumped up to Rs2,400-1400 per kg in Lahore during Ramadan.

Despite official rates, consumers are reporting that beef and mutton are being sold at high rates. The fluctuation in meat prices comes as a result of increased demand during Ramadan, but authorities are urging local butchers and vendors to adhere to the official prices to avoid exploitation of consumers.

Soaring prices of Ramadan: A betrayal of Islamic values

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

Ishaq Dar lays foundation stone of CCP headquarters

  • Business, Featured

Most Profitable Pakistani Banks’ List is out now; Check Profit and Growth Details Here

  • Business, Featured

Bank of Punjab, Sindh Bank among 102 buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Business, Featured

Cement sales in Pakistan increase in February 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer