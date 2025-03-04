Chicken Meat, Beef, and Mutton Rates in Lahore for Ramazan 2025

Lahore – Chicken, Mutton, and Beef meats remain widely consumed during Ramadan mainly due to their nutritional value, as people prepare special dishes that keep them full during fasting.

With wide consumption, the demand for Chicken and Beef also increased for Iftar and Sehri. To ensure transparency, the Lahore district administration set prices for all items to regulate the market during the month, but people lament significant discrepancies between these rates and actual selling prices.

Chicken Rate in Lahore Today

Beef Rate Today

Beef prices have increased from Rs800 to Rs1150-1200 per kg in Lahore while the price of mutton jumped up to Rs2,400-1400 per kg in Lahore during Ramadan.

Despite official rates, consumers are reporting that beef and mutton are being sold at high rates. The fluctuation in meat prices comes as a result of increased demand during Ramadan, but authorities are urging local butchers and vendors to adhere to the official prices to avoid exploitation of consumers.