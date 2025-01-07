President’s Trophy to begin on Wednesday

KARACHI – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will begin their title defence in the President’s Trophy Grade-I on Wednesday as they take on Pakistan Television (PTV) at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi.

The nine-team tournament comprises of 37 first-class matches including the final, which is slated to take place from 8-12 April. The single-league round matches will end on 28 February with all teams having played eight games each, all in Karachi.

The top two teams will qualify for the final while the bottom two teams will be relegated to the President’s Trophy Grade-II. A prize pot of PKR eight million will also be up for the grabs.

In the other opening round matches, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will take on State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at SBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) will lock horns with Water and Power Development Authority at NBP Sports Complex and Higher Education Commission will be up against Eshaal Associates at the National Bank Stadium.

Ghani Glass will play their opening match in the second round of the tournament against HEC.