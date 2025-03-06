AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Deputy PM Dar prays for Pakistan’s prosperity during visit to Masjid-e-Nabwi

MADINAH – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Saudi to attend OIC huddle on Palestine. Ahead of formal talks, Dar visited holy city of Madinah, where he paid his respects at Masjid-e-Nabwi.

During his visit, Dar offered Nawafil and prayed for the peace, development, and prosperity of Pakistan. He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, who joined him.

The delegation took a moment to reflect and pray at the revered site, offering their prayers for the well-being of Pakistan and its people.

During the official visit, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting, which will take place tomorrow, has been called to address the ongoing and alarming situation in Palestine, a matter of great concern for the Muslim world.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar heads to Saudi Arabia for key OIC Council Meeting on Palestine

Web Desk (Lahore)

