Why Punjab banned Flagyl, Tramadol, and other common medicines?

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab seized fresh batches of several common medications including Flagyl, Tramadol, other pain-relieving drugs.

The decision comes to safeguard public health, as Chief Drug Controller directed all medical stores and pharma chains to stop sale of these drugs to ensure of people.

The development shocked many people as they consumed Flagyl for gut infections, Tramadol for pain relief, and Metronidazole injection for serious bacterial infections.

Fresh batches of at least eight drugs were said to be sub-standard, and people are advised not to use if they bought it in recent months.

Earlier, Karachi customs officials seized multiple batches of unregistered painkillers. Authorities are working to prevent harmful drugs from reaching the public. This action is aimed at ensuring that patients are protected from medications that may pose serious health risks.

For the unversed, Metronidazole is antibiotic and antiprotozoal drug commonly used to bacterial and parasitic infections by blocking their growth. Physicians mostly prescribe it for those suffering fro abdomen, pelvic area, skin, and lungs infections.

Despite being effective, the drug can cause side effects, including nausea, diarrhea. Patients can also suffer dizziness, headaches besides seizures and peripheral neuropathy in serious cases. You can also suffer from dark urine or liver damage if you use it without proper guideline.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult GP before use, as the drug may pass into breast.