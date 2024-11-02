Lahore Smog Alert: Basic Tips to Protect Yourself from Toxic Air Pollution

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is facing toxic air quality, with pollution levels going to staggering 80 times higher than WHO recommendations. In light of hazardous conditions, officials are advising residents to limit outdoor exposure, especially during peak hours in the metropolis.

Amid worsening air quality, the government of Punjab changed school timings until the situation improves as the high concentration of pollutants poses serious health risks.

Tips to remain safe amid Smog

Cut outdoor activities

Its better to keep moving inside your house of office and avoid exercising outdoors in peak hours and in high-traffic areas.

Moisturize Yourself

People of Lahore are urged to moisturize twice and apply sunscreen regularly to protect against UV damage, which according to medical professional adds to oxidative stress.

Change Lifestyle

Get enough sleep, and a balanced diet to bolster skin’s natural defenses against air pollutants that also affect your sleep.

Anti-pollution Products

To cope with devastating effects, you can do skincare items like vitamin C, algae, kelp, and banana are recommended for their protective properties against environmental stressors.

Drink a lot of Water & Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water and eat diet rich in vitamins and antioxidants can help mitigate the effects of pollution on the skin.

Colorful Produce

Use fruits and vegetables into diets is encouraged, as these are rich in carotene and can act as natural sunscreens and antioxidants.

As provincial capital continues to battle this environmental crisis, residents are urged to take these precautions seriously to protect their health and well-being.