November 9 to be a public holiday in Pakistan for Iqbal Day?

November 9 To Be A Public Holiday In Pakistan For Iqbal Day
ISLAMABAD – November 9 is celebrated every year in Pakistan to remember Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and the day is a public holiday, except in recent years when the holiday was canceled.

As November 9 approaches, Pakistanis are curious to find out if Saturday Nov 9 will be a public holiday in observance of Iqbal Day. This day was reinstated in gazetted holidays 2022 and for this year November 9 is in the list.

Official Holidays in Pakistan 2024

The official gazette included Iqbal Day as public holiday for 2024. As the holiday is listed among the federal government’s gazetted holidays, an official notification for holiday is yet to be shared by the federal government.

Remaining public holidays for year 2024, details inside

