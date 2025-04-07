AGL67.02▼ -3.39 (-0.05%)AIRLINK165.36▼ -10.19 (-0.06%)BOP10.39▼ -0.62 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL8.84▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML44.43▼ -3.41 (-0.07%)DGKC124.91▼ -7.19 (-0.05%)FCCL45.65▼ -1.58 (-0.03%)FFL15.12▼ -0.9 (-0.06%)HUBC135.28▼ -7.04 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.85▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)KEL4.19▼ -0.25 (-0.06%)KOSM5.47▼ -0.43 (-0.07%)MLCF59.43▼ -2.37 (-0.04%)NBP75.92▼ -2.58 (-0.03%)OGDC213.07▼ -13.7 (-0.06%)PAEL42.01▼ -2.79 (-0.06%)PIBTL9.93▼ -0.54 (-0.05%)PPL174.79▼ -11.13 (-0.06%)PRL34.36▼ -2.8 (-0.08%)PTC22.7▼ -1.35 (-0.06%)SEARL93.75▼ -6.54 (-0.07%)TELE7.12▼ -0.61 (-0.08%)TOMCL33.03▼ -1.42 (-0.04%)TPLP10.21▼ -0.82 (-0.07%)TREET21.08▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG60.93▼ -5.07 (-0.08%)UNITY26.12▼ -2.12 (-0.08%)WTL1.28▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)

Lahore Airport Chaos: Woman assaulted by Customs Officials in viral video

LAHORE – A legal action was initiated after violent confrontation between Customs officials and female passenger at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The disturbing incident comes when a female passenger was allegedly assaulted by customs officials over alleged dispute related to some luggage clearance. Pakistan Observer learnt that the confrontation occurred during a routine baggage inspection, which escalated into a physical fight.

The passenger who arrived from UAE, became involved in a heated argument with customs officers after they refused to clear her imported attire. Tensions flared when other passengers began protesting the delays in their luggage clearance, which further deteriorated the situation.

Amid the confrontation, people at the airport captured the moment when a female customs officer dragged a woman by her hair across the lounge, causing chaos. In the footage, both the passenger and customs officials are seen exchanging slaps while officials later dragged the luggage.

As the clip went viral, social media public users vented anger on officials over aggressive actions of customs officials. Authorities revealed that the infuruiarated woman also slapped and hit officers with her shoes during the altercation.

After the incident, customs officials detained the passenger, and filed a case against her, and announced that legal action was underway. The incident further raised serious concerns over the conduct of airport security personnel and the handling of disputes at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

Lahore Canal road assault case: Police arrest guards after video goes viral

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

