Pollen count in Islamabad today – April 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD – The pollen concentrations continued to decrease in Islamabad’s different areas, though still high enough to put the health of allergy patients at risk.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector decreased to 2,734 per cubic meter of air as compared with 3,036 on Sunday.

Similar trends were witnessed in Islamabad’s other sectors. The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 1,209 which was 1,356 the previous day. In the E-8 sector, pollen count decreased to 1,137 as compared with 1,296 the last day. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 765 as compared with 893 on Sunday.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 2,640 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 29 (moderate), Grasses 39 (high), Alternaria 26 (low), Pines 24 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).