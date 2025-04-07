Changan Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition updated installment plan for 2025

KARACHI – Changan Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition offers elegant fusion of Black with combination of striking exterior and powerful but efficient engine.

It comes with Daytime Running Lamps which are designed to perform in the sunniest days. Changan Alsvin is Pakistan’s only car with configurable DRLs.

It is equipped with aerodynamic waistline that provides aerodynamic streamline motion as well as low wind resistance which provides fuel economy by reducing drag and saving fuel.

The hatchback offers luxurious and sporty cockpit as the premium black leather seats offer unmatched comfort and sophistication, enveloping the rider in an atmosphere of elegance.

Powered by 1.4 litre Blue Core Engine which produces 99 BHP power and 135 NM torque, ALSVIN platforms unite powertrain and battery technologies for unrivaled performance, range and efficiency.

When it comes to safety, the easy to replace driver and passenger airbags provide safety when you need it the most. Alsvin comes with 2x airbags for the front seats, Anti-lock Brakes, 3 Point Seat Belts, Isofix, and immobiliser key.

Changan Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition Price

As per the official website of Meezan Bank, the price of Changan Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition stands at Rs4,574,000.

Changan Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers an easy five-year installment plan to the customers. The plan has been calculated with 25% down payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will pay Rs1,146,600 in wake of the upfront amount, which also includes processing fee. The per month installment will be Rs90,075 for the period of 60 months.