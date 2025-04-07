Bise Lahore Issues Directions Regarding Matric Practical Exams 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued directions for the practical examiners for matric class.

The practical exams are set to commence from April 23 when Physics exam will be conducted for Science Group students.

The practical examiners are required to work in line with the following directions:

The directions issued regarding punching / tearing of all the Practical Note Books must be adhered to in true letter and spirit.

The Resident Inspectors (Rls) must ensure that the Practical Examiners do not have the cell phones with them as they must be in the personal custody of the Resident Inspectors / Heads of the institution.

No visiting officer is allowed to take his mobile phone in the Laboratories where the practicals are being conducted.

The phones must be handed over to the Rls or be placed in their vehicles, they must take the reports on note books and then enter data in the phones after coming out of the laboratories.

No RI is allowed to remain in the laboratory or send any unauthorized person/officer/official in the laboratories except the ones duly appointed by them from their staff to assist the Practical Examiners.

If any Practical Examiner, or Lab Attendant/Attendants sent by the Resident Inspector is found involved in helping any candidate to solve the practicals or theory portion, the same shall entail immediate suspension and action in the light of the Provisions of PEEDA ACT 2006 by the worthy Competent Authorities.

The RIs must appoint only officials of integrity and honesty and helpers for the Practical Examiners in the light of the direction letter issued by the BISE vide NO.1405-A/Grade-1 directions, Dated 14-05-2024 (Annexure-B).

If any Practical Examiner after scanning the packets is found having cell phone in his custody and in on mode or off mode, a very strict action shall be taken against him/her and his/her duty may be cancelled with permanent debarring from performing any BISE duty in future.

No unauthorized person shall be allowed to roam about in the institutions especially near the Laboratories where the practicals are being conducted and inside the Laboratories otherwise the concerned RI and the Practical Examiners both shall personally be responsible for any adverse action against them by their Competent Authorities.

If during the inspection by the BISE appointed officers/squads, any Practical Examiner or Lab Attendant is found having Roll Nos of any candidate in his pocket, note book, documents or mobile phones, immediate removal from duty shall follow along with suspension as well.

If any RI of the privately managed registered and affiliated institutions will be found in using unfair means, assisting any candidate or providing any illegal aid to any candidate or found requesting or managing the Practical Examiners, he/she shall be removed from the duty of RI and the laboratory of the Privately managed recognized institution shall be blacklisted for all future BISE examinations and Practicals.

Action in the light of BISE affiliation rules and Registration rules shall also be initiated as per rules. Only the handwritten and self prepared practical note books shall be awarded marks as per BISE rules.

The essential equipment as enlisted in the above referred letters be made available and arranged in a good manner for ready provision to the candidates during exam.

Practical exams are an essential part of examinations so the Institutions be instructed to guide the students in this regard properly well before the commencement of examinations.

The candidates are required to perform practical by himself/herself without any help as per questions put in the BISE practical question paper.

Practical exams shall be monitored strictly and no teacher or helper shall be allowed to be present in the labs at all.

UMC shall be registered against the candidates found guilty of cheating from practical notebooks or any source/material.

All the candidates are required to prepare practical notebooks in their own handwriting and the science teachers shall certify the same on the title page of the practical note book.

No market prepared practical notebook shall be acceptable, if any candidates found possessing such ready-mode notebook, UMC under section 3(a) (viii) of the Puniab University and Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education malpractices ACT. 1950 as amended in 1999 shall be registered.

(r) No lab examiner, lab attendant or any other person is allowed to collect the notebooks from the candidate for illegal motives/ to sale in the market directly or indirectly, FIR against such culprits shall be registered under anti-corruption laws.