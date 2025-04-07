Over 7,000 Sikh Yatrees expected this year in Pakistan for Vaisakhi, Khalsa birthday anniversary

LAHORE – Over 7,000 Sikh yatrees from India and other parts of the world are expected to visit Pakistan this year.

The numbers of visiting Sikhs surpassed the limit set by the India-Pakistan religious tourism agreement.

This year, on the occasion of the Sikh religious festivals Vaisakhi Mela and Khalsa Birth Anniversary, The Sikh yatrees from India and around the world will arrive in Pakistan on April 10 to celebrate the 326th anniversary of the Khalsa Birth and Vaisakhi Mela.

Under the Pakistan-India religious tourism agreement, 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit Pakistan, but this year, over 7,000 Indian yatrees wish to come.

According to the officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been requested to issue visas for as many Sikh yatrees as possible.

Additional Secretary of Shrines Saifullah Khokhar stated that Pakistan is the second home for Sikhs, and all visitors are welcome. He added that the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the ETPB have boosted religious tourism.

The ETPB issued a circular to security agencies, civil administration, police, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and other relevant departments to enhance arrangements for the Sikh Yatrees.

The officails mentioned that the Indian Sikh Yatrees would arrive in Pakistan through the Wagah Border on April 10 and would be issued visas valid from April 10 to 19. The main Vaisakhi event would take place on April 14 at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal.

The Yatrees would also visit other sacred sites including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

Besides India, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom are also expected to visit Pakistan.