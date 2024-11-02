Punjab Police Constables, ASIs now eligible to compete for Legal Inspector Role

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police Punjab announced new changes in service rules, allowing constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to sit for exams to become Legal Inspectors.

This development comes after cabinet’s approval of amendments to existing police regulations. Under the new policy, Punjab police employees who completed five years of service will be eligible to take the exam for promotion to Legal Inspector.

Under the new changes, the age limit for candidates has been set at 45 years, while a law degree is now a mandatory requirement for applicants.

Punjab currently holds 406 vacancies for Legal Inspectors. In the previous recruitment cycle, 18 candidates successfully qualified for the position. The exam format has been revised, reducing the total marks from 700 to 350, making it more accessible for applicants.

Meanwhile, stipulation requiring two years of court employment experience has been abolished, opening the door for more potential candidates.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman emphasized that these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to improve police welfare and enhance operational efficiency of police force. With these reforms, the police department aim to foster more motivated and skilled workforce.