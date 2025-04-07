Punjab CM Laptop scheme 2025 merit list; here’s official statement

LAHORE – Authorities have closed the grievance redressal process for the applications submitted for the Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025 to get free laptops.

As per the official website, 93,441 applications were submitted for the scheme by students of public universities from across the province. The application submission deadline was set at 18 March 2025 with students now waiting for the merit lists.

Under the CM Laptop Scheme 2025, the government intends to distribute 110,000 laptops equipped with cutting edge technology.

Every eligible BS ( Ist & 2nd Semester) student in Public Sector HED Colleges, All Public sector universities, Medical & Dental Colleges will be given the laptop free of cost. Students of private colleges are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The initiative aims at educational growth, digital inclusion, skill development and economic empowerment of youth in the province.

CM Laptop Scheme 2025 Merit Lists

The government will issue merit lists carrying names of successful candidates who will be given 13th Generation laptops.

The official announcement available on the CM Laptop Scheme’s website says, “The Grievance Redressal process is Closed now. Wait for the merit list to be displayed”.

Students can also log into their individual accounts to check their application status and Merit List inclusion.