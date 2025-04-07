Rains, gusty winds expected in Pakistan from April 8

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are expected in the northern half of Pakistan from April 08.

Heatwave will continue to prevail in Sindh, central/south Punjab and parts of Balochistan with 04°C to 07°C above normal temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave will likely enter the upper parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night. It will likely persist till April 11.

Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from April 08 evening/night to April 11 with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are expected in the Potohar region (Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali and Jhelum) and northeast Punjab (Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Sheikhupura) during the period.

Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period. Gusty winds are also expected in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the forecast period.

Possible Impacts and advice: Due to rising temperatures in central/southern parts of the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are requested to take precautionary measures.

Avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime and get hydrated. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well. Judicious use of water is advised.

Wind-duststorm/hailstorms and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.