Football circles worried about US visas for FIFA World Cup 2026

The football circles are worried about the US visas for next FIFA World Cup 2026 after arrival of Trump administration, the international media reported on Monday.

The development took place after recent decisions by the Trump administration in the United States (US) caused a stir around the world.

FIFA World Cup 2026 would be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2025, with the US hosting 78 matches.

The concerns grew that the strict regulations imposed by the new president, coupled with the long visa appointments waits, could make it difficult for the football fans to travel to the US for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Many are suggesting that the football fans should timely file their applications for US Visa for the world cup matches.

The US travel Association had earlier said that the window to obtain a first-time US visitor visa for the FIFA World Cup 206 is close for some soccer fans.

The federal government in the US, however, said that travelers still have time.

Visitor visa processing times rose to 600 days for travelers in some countries—a big hurdle for the fans who wanted to support one of the yet-to-be-determined 48 teams set to compete in the globally watched sporting event.

According to a report, non-profit US Travel Association President and Chief Executive Geoff Freeman said that “You are not getting here for a World Cup 2026 if you don’t have your visa today,”.

The situation, the US statement department said, was not dire as it regularly assessing capacity and wait times in countries likely to play in the tournament, scheduled from June to July 2026 in the US, Canada and Mexico.

“There is still much time for the fans to apply for the fans. We encourage prospective FIFA World Cup visitors who wanted US visas,” the US Statement Department spokesperson was quoted as saying.