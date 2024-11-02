For how long smog level to remain high in Lahore?

LAHORE – The Climate experts on Saturday issued a warning to residents of Lahore regarding the increasing intensity of smog in the city.

The experts said that smog levels in Lahore are expected to remain high over the next 48 hours.

NASA released satellite images showing that large-scale crop burning in Indian regions exacerbated smog levels. Due to shifting wind patterns, Lahore’s air pollution level dropped to an average of 157 yesterday, while it had averaged around 180 over the past five days.

With strong winds carrying smoke from India, polluted air has entered Pakistani regions as well. Experts state that the mass burning of crop residue in India has significantly worsened the smog.

In response, Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has urged citizens to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily due to the worsening smog.

Marriyum Aurangzeb advised people to wear masks and cautioned those with respiratory, chest, and heart conditions, as well as the elderly, to stay indoors.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a hazardous level of 1,067 today, while visibility in the city has dropped to zero, according to the Meteorological Department.