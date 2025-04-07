Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the series of good news has begun in the country, while those who wrote letters to the IMF are in severe distress.

Another good news for the people of Pakistan is coming soon, which the Prime Minister will announce shortly.

She said that so-called YouTubers and the “Fasad Party” are disturbed by public relief measures.

Azma Bokhari has said that Gandapur’s position as Chief Minister is at risk, with even his own party members labelling him corrupt.

Corruption stories are rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but so-called YouTubers and the media are silent.

No infrastructure was developed in KP, no medicines were supplied, and there was a national loss of 8.66 billion rupees due to deforestation in Chitral.

Billions were distributed among the Tiger Force under the pretense of hospitals, mosques, and wheat procurement.

She further said that in Punjab, public savings of 1.11 billion rupees were achieved through Ramadan Relief Bazaars.

Efforts to reform theatres are being met with blackmail and court threats from owners, but after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, a new strategy will be introduced to improve theatres.

On the issue of water, Azma Bokhari emphasized that it should be discussed through dialogue rather than public rallies.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DGPR.

She also announced that after Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a reduction in electricity prices, providing major relief to the public during the summer.

She said this relief was achieved after overcoming significant challenges, as convincing the IMF was not easy.

Punjab’s government thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for curbing the rapid increase in electricity bills.

Azma Bokhari said that Shehbaz Sharif stabilized the country’s economy and thwarted conspiracies aiming to create Sri Lanka-like conditions in Pakistan.

During Ramadan, the Punjab government provided substantial relief to the public, with 3.57 billion rupees worth of purchases made at Ramadan bazaars.

Additionally, 28,000 people benefited from free home deliveries worth 30 million rupees.

She announced that by August, 13 new Sahulat Bazaars would be established, and existing bazaars would be shifted to solar energy at a cost of 690 million rupees.

A “Sahulat on the Go” program will be launched at 14 locations.

On transport, she mentioned that overcharging penalties amounted to 2.2 million rupees, and 1.1 million rupees were refunded to passengers.

Speaking about medicine availability, Azma Bokhari said that all medicines would now be available on public display in the market, with a special complaint desk established by the Chief Minister to address related issues.

She further informed that during Eid, the Punjab government’s integrated cleanliness drive employed 100,000 people at a cost of 1 billion rupees.