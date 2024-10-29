Gulf Air, PTCL, Ufone, Zargali among 26 premises sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 26 businesses for violation of parking bylaws in Gulberg, Lahore on Tuesday.

TEPA’s enforcement teams also removed illegal signboards from several premises in the areas.

The sealed premises include PTCL, Ufone service center, Gulf Air office, Zargali, The Manor, cafe, hotel, food outlets, beauty saloon, furnisher shop, and other businesses in different parts of Gulberg.

TEPA’s Director Enforcement I Furqan Zaheer supervised the operations, which were carried out with the help of the Police.

According to the TEPA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal signboards and violation of parking bylaws in Lahore.