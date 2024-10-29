AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Gulf Air, PTCL, Ufone, Zargali among 26 premises sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 26 businesses for violation of parking bylaws in Gulberg, Lahore on Tuesday.
TEPA’s enforcement teams also removed illegal signboards from several premises in the areas.
The sealed premises include PTCL, Ufone service center, Gulf Air office, Zargali, The Manor, cafe, hotel, food outlets, beauty saloon, furnisher shop, and other businesses in different parts of Gulberg.
TEPA’s Director Enforcement I Furqan Zaheer supervised the operations, which were carried out with the help of the Police.
According to the TEPA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal signboards and violation of parking bylaws in Lahore.

MCB, Meezan Bank, Ice Land, Kips School sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

SECP engages Punjab, Sindh for Insured Pakistan Initiative

  • Business, Featured

Servaid Pharmacy, Leopards Courier among 236 sealed in Lahore

  • Featured, Pakistan

IHC orders retake of MDCAT 2024 in Islamabad, AJK

  • Featured, Lahore

Emergency alert issued for citizens in Lahore amid increasing smog

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer