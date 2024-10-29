PAF Chief, Russian delegation aim for deeper military cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and Russian delegation led by Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation discussed military cooperation Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

A statement shared by ISPR said two sides focused on bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration while exploring new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for Pakistan Air Force equipment.

In the meeting, Air Chief emphasised strengthening military ties with Russia, focusing on collaborative training programs, joint military drills and industrial collaboration. Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister reiterated resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military to military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.