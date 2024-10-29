AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

PAF Chief, Russian delegation aim for deeper military cooperation

Paf Chief Russian Delegation Aim For Deeper Military Cooperation
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and Russian delegation led by Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation discussed military cooperation Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

A statement shared by ISPR said two sides focused on bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration while exploring new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for Pakistan Air Force equipment.

&nbsp;

In the meeting, Air Chief emphasised strengthening military ties with Russia, focusing on collaborative training programs, joint military drills and industrial collaboration. Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister reiterated resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military to military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.

PAF holds multinational air exercise Indus Shield 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pak PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia for Future Investment Moot

  • Pakistan

Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali handed over to police on three-day physical remand

  • Pakistan

Honda BRV family car latest price, five-year installment plan [October 2024]

  • Pakistan

PHC bars relevant officials from arresting Bushra Bibi in pending cases

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer