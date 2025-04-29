AGL55.85▲ 0.11 (0.00%)AIRLINK160.28▼ -4.3 (-0.03%)BOP9.48▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL10.23▲ 0.24 (0.02%)DFML38.52▲ 0.65 (0.02%)DGKC127.75▲ 8.94 (0.08%)FCCL43.73▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL14.96▲ 0.14 (0.01%)HUBC137.12▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.45▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL4.11▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.24▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF68.92▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP84.74▲ 0.69 (0.01%)OGDC207.81▼ -0.19 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 1.3 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PPL157.1▼ -3.15 (-0.02%)PRL28.59▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PTC20.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL84.59▲ 0.86 (0.01%)TELE7.03▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.5▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP8.82▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET19.51▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG63.84▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 0.45 (0.02%)WTL1.26▲ 0 (0.00%)

Significant rains, hailstorms expected in Pakistan from April 30

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in the upper and central parts of Pakistan from April 30 to May 04.

Wet spell will provide much-needed relief to the citizens by subsiding heatwave conditions from May 01 onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts of the country on April 30 (evening). Moist currents are also likely to penetrate northeast Punjab from May 01.

Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur), Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar) from April 30 (evening/night) to May 04 with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, Zhob, Khuzdar, Musakhel and Barkhan from May 02 to May 05 with occasional gaps.

Possible impacts and advice: Gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting), keeping in view the weather conditions.

Lahore sizzles at 42°C as heatwaves prevail in Punjab

Staff Report

