Hasan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in PSL history

LAHORE – Hasan Ali, who recently became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the HBL PSL, is also leading the bowling charts in PSL X for Karachi Kings with 13 wickets in six matches.

Karachi Kings is the third franchise which he is representing in his 10-year PSL career, after having made his debut for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in February 2016 as a 22-year-old.

Before the PSL, he returned to competitive cricket for Sialkot Region in the National T20 Cup 2025 after a nine-month hiatus due to an elbow injury. He immediately made an impact by winning the best bowler of the tournament with 13 wickets in four matches at average of 10.38.

Currently his wicket-tally in HBL PSL sits at 121 scalps in 88 matches at an average of 22.09, eight better of Wahab Riaz, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in as many matches till HBL PSL 8. Hasan overtook the left-arm pacer when he dismissed Hasan Nawaz against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium on 18 April.

Regarding his bowling rhythm in PSL X, where he has snapped 13 wickets at an average of 14.85, he remarked, “I haven’t made any major changes to my bowling, instead, I’ve modified the basics of my bowling and worked on my fitness and diet, which has helped me a lot this season.”

“I’m enjoying the responsibility of being the vice-captain of one of the biggest HBL PSL franchises. With such responsibilities you do get a lot of confidence, which helps in your own performances as well.

“The best thing about Warner is that he is a team man and has vast experience of playing the game around the globe. He has served Australia for a long time and the young players in our squad are learning a lot from him. I would like to thank him for coming over to play in his maiden HBL PSL season and well done to the league management and PCB for bringing him to Pakistan.”