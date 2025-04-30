Saeed Sheikh, US CG Scott Urbom discuss opportunities for enhancing trade

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of Houston Karachi Sister City Association had a productive meeting with U.S.Consul General Scott Urbom and senior officials at the U.S.

Consulate in Karachi to discuss opportunities for enhanced trade, economic cooperation, and sustainable partnerships between the U.S.and Pakistan.

Discussions with Kevin Furey (Economic Unit Chief), Tony Jones (Director of Public Engagement) and Tashfen Mehdi Commercial Specialist at the US Commercial Service focused on deepening bilateral commercial ties on and organization of PAK US BUSINESS & INVESTMENT FORUM with the collaboration of Pakistan Consulate General in Houston along with other organizations and future Government officials trade delegations.

The Houston-Karachi Sister City Association’s and its collaborative partners Alliance for Disaster Relief & Helping Hands for Relief Development contributions—ranging from flood relief to environmental initiatives, Pakistani Students Scholarships and hosting of business delegations were acknowledged as strong examples of civic collaboration with the generous support of Chief Patron Syed Javaid Anwar.

Consul General Urbom reaffirmed support for people-to-people connections and shared development goals.

Looking forward to continued engagement.