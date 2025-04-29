PSL X: Quetta Gladiators thrash Multan Sultans by 10 wickets

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators thrashed Multan Sultans by 10 wickets in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Chasing a modest 90-run target for victory, Gladiators crossed the finish line with all 10 wickets and 79 balls to spare.

Finn Allen was the highest scorer for the Gladiators with an unbeaten 45 runs, followed by skipper Saud Shakeel, who made 42 not out. Khurram Shahzad was named player of the match.

After being put in to bat first, Sultan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 89 in 17 overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with an unbeaten 44 runs, followed by Usama Mir, who contributed 11 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Khurram Shahzad bagged four wickets and Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf two each, while Usama Mir and Mohammad Hasnain were run out.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed