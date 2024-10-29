Servaid Pharmacy, Leopards Courier among 236 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 236 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 25 businesses in Shah Jamal and New Muslim Town, 35 in Gulberg, and 176 in Johar Town, Wapda Town and Quaid-e-Azam Town.

The sealed premises include Servaid Pharmacy, Leopards Courier, Nadeem Fabrics, Big Man, Top Land Real Estate, private school, academy, bakeries, private clinic, food outlets, grocery stores, and other businesses.

LDA teams also demolished illegal shops and under construction basement during operations against violation of buildings bylaws in Harbanspura and on Canal Bank Road.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.