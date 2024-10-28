MCB, Meezan Bank, Ice Land, Kips School sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 112 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 30 businesses on Pine Avenue and Defense Road, 28 in Wapda Town, 21 in Allama Iqbal Town, 18 in Gulberg, and 15 on Chah Miran Road.

The sealed premises include MCB Bank, Meezan Bank, Kips School, Ice Land, The Savvy School, The Pakistan National School, Vision Academy, New Pharmacy, Servaid, Green Pharmacy, Karachi Naseeb Biryani, Pizza Pro, bakery, private clinic, food outlets, grocery stores, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.