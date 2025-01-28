AGL57.13▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.01▲ 1.24 (0.01%)BOP9.77▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.72▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML47.33▲ 4.13 (0.10%)DGKC105.41▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FCCL38.77▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.59▼ -0.7 (-0.04%)HUBC128.62▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF44.79▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)NBP63.52▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC203.6▼ -5.51 (-0.03%)PAEL41.13▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.68▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)PPL173.91▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.04▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL109.06▲ 2.33 (0.02%)TELE8.36▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.74▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET21.51▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG64.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

‘Friendship Betrayal’: Sargodha’s Aspiring Lawyer Saim Ansar brutally murdered by close friend

Friendship Betrayal Sargodhas Aspiring Lawyer Saim Ansar Brutally Murdered By Close Friend
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Police in Sargodha arrested a boy for killing his friend Saim Ansar over some financial dispute.

The gruesome murder of a 21-year-old law student sent shockwaves online, as his pictures were shared online. Police said the deceased left home on January 22 after his friend repeatedly called him to meet. However, after he went missing, his family searched for him throughout the night and eventually reported his disappearance to the police.

The body was then discovered in a locality in Sargodha, causing distress among the family and relatives.

Saim’s family members revealed that the accused was his son’s “close friend,” and that Saim supported his friend in thick and thin. During the postmortem examination, authorities found multiple stab wounds on his body.

Several friends of Saim, including the accused, were held as cops are conducting further investigations to determine full details of the crime.

Friendship Betrayal Sargodhas Aspiring Lawyer Saim Ansar Brutally Murdered By Close Friend

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident, which also raised questions on close friendship on this date.

Friendship Betrayal Sargodhas Aspiring Lawyer Saim Ansar Brutally Murdered By Close Friend

Lahore man killed by contract killer in exchange for Umrah Tickets

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, gusty winds expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, gusty winds likely

  • Business, Featured

Easypaisa becomes Pakistan’s first Digital Retail Bank

  • Business, Pakistan

Good News for Govt Employees as January Salaries Paid in Advance; details inside

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer