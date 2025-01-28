‘Friendship Betrayal’: Sargodha’s Aspiring Lawyer Saim Ansar brutally murdered by close friend

ISLAMABAD – Police in Sargodha arrested a boy for killing his friend Saim Ansar over some financial dispute.

The gruesome murder of a 21-year-old law student sent shockwaves online, as his pictures were shared online. Police said the deceased left home on January 22 after his friend repeatedly called him to meet. However, after he went missing, his family searched for him throughout the night and eventually reported his disappearance to the police.

The body was then discovered in a locality in Sargodha, causing distress among the family and relatives.

Saim’s family members revealed that the accused was his son’s “close friend,” and that Saim supported his friend in thick and thin. During the postmortem examination, authorities found multiple stab wounds on his body.

Several friends of Saim, including the accused, were held as cops are conducting further investigations to determine full details of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident, which also raised questions on close friendship on this date.