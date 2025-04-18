LESCO single phase electricity meter fee in summers April 2025

LAHORE – Citizens of Lahore and other surroundings areas are required to get an electricity connection from the Lahore Electric Supply Company to use electricity for both domestic and commercial usage.

Lesco is responsible for supplying electricity to the districts of Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur in the Punjab province.

Lesco has an online process to submit the application for the new meter connection. Most of the households apply for single phase connection. Here we have gathered details for application process and fees.

How to Apply for Lesco New Connection

Step 1: You can visit the given link (http://www.enc.com.pk/) to start the application process.

Step 2: During form submission you are required to submit information related to connection type, personal details of applicants, CNIC, Present address, mobile number, and others.

Step 3: You will also require to submit property details where you want to install the new electricity connection.

Step 4: After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form

Step 5: Need to printout of your submitted application form

Step 6: Attach all above mentioned documents with this application

Step 7: Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office

Step 8: LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info

Step 9: Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank

Step 10: After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process

Step 11: In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection

LESCO single phase meter connection Fee

The official website of Lesco says estimated new connection fee is Rs-7240 however it recommends to contact the concerned office for confirm fee.

In various sub-division of Lahore, the Lesco offices are charging Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 for new single phase meter connection. The rate may vary in other districts where Lesco offers services.