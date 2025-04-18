TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested for ‘maligning Punjab Police’ in viral video

LAHORE – Controversial TikTok star and social media sensation Kashif Zameer has been apprehended for allegedly maligning police image in video that went viral online, and caused outrage.

Kashif Zameer was nabbed in raid conducted in outskirts of provincial capital Lahore and was transferred to metropolis for further investigation.

TikToker was booked in case registered at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, under provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and other penal laws. The complaint alleges that Zameer, in collaboration with a police constable, filmed and shared videos on social media that disrespected the image and authority of law enforcement.

In one of viral videos, Kashif Zameer was spotted tossing cash fro a tray holding by uniformed police officer during an event. The act was widely criticized and deemed an attempt to undermine the police force’s dignity and the rule of law.

Officials stated that videos were not only in poor taste but also appeared to challenge the authority of law enforcement. “These kinds of stunts damage public trust in the police and are legally punishable,” a police spokesperson said.

Authorities further revealed that in an attempt to evade legal consequences, Zameer allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to alter a follow-up video, changing the color of the officer’s uniform to avoid identification.

Kashif Zameer

In addition to Zameer, the involved police officer has also been taken into custody, and two separate FIRs have been filed. Both individuals are facing charges that could lead to serious legal penalties.

The police have assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against all involved in tarnishing the image of the police force.