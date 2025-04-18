Sui Northern Gas Company asks OGRA to increase Rs735 per MMBTU in gas prices

ISLAMABAD – Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) on Friday submitted a request to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking an increase of Rs735 per MMBTU in gas prices.

A public hearing on the proposed hike was held at the head office of Sui Northern Gas Company, presided over by the OGRA chairman.

The various consumers including those from the hotel and textile sectors opposed the price hike.

A heated exchange took place between OGRA’s Member Finance and Sui Northern’s Chief Financial Officer over the issue of LNG diversion.

OGRA’s Member Finance remarked that the SNGPL team was unprepared.

Sui Northern officials also requested the removal of the ban on new domestic gas connections. The company argued that it cannot purchase expensive LNG and sell it at lower prices.

The officials maintained that RLNG domestic connections should be opened immediately as the suspension of connections is leading to revenue losses. They urged that permission be granted to raise gas prices to cover operational costs and expansion projects.

The consumers, however, said that they are already burdened by high gas costs. Many commercial users have already disconnected their Sui Gas connections.

Last month, OGRA had carried out promotions and appointments of officers and staff to strengthen its professional capabilities and field enforcement.

This enhancement aims to ensure the seamless supply and distribution of oil, gas, and LPG to consumers and the public, as well as the effective implementation of official price lists and safety measures for public convenience.

The promoted officers include representatives from the technical, legal, finance, IT, and general cadres. OGRA officers, including Jahanzaib Anwar, Aziz Ullah Kakar, Hammad Pirzada, Haseeb Akhtar, and Salman Ahmad, have been appointed as Regional Heads in Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Sukkur, and Quetta, respectively.