Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains, gusty winds expected

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Update More Rains Likely
PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday with occasional gaps.

Snowfall is also expected in the hilly areas during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over western and upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, intermittent light rain and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Haripur, Batgram, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshehra, Mardan, Bajaur, Khyber, Kohat and Kuram on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the temperature dropped 04°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Dir was recorded at -02°C, and in Abbotabad at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.

Drought conditions likely to aggravate further in Pakistan

Staff Report

