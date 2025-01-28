AGL57.13▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.01▲ 1.24 (0.01%)BOP9.77▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.72▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML47.33▲ 4.13 (0.10%)DGKC105.41▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FCCL38.77▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.59▼ -0.7 (-0.04%)HUBC128.62▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF44.79▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)NBP63.52▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC203.6▼ -5.51 (-0.03%)PAEL41.13▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.68▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)PPL173.91▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.04▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL109.06▲ 2.33 (0.02%)TELE8.36▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.74▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET21.51▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG64.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Land worth millions retrieved in Lahore’s Gulberg, LDA Avenue-I

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved state land worth millions during a grand operation in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

Joint teams of LDA and district administration removed huts and permanent/temporary encroachments from state land in different blocks of Gulberg and LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

LDA teams also thwarted land grabbers’ attempt of occupying eight kanal land in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme. LDa teams demolished illegal structure on LDA owned property.

LDA Avenue-I Director Umar Sohaib and Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf supervised the operations, which were carried out by the district administration and enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments and violations of building bylaws across Lahore. He directed ensuring safety of public properties in LDA’s housing schemes.

Staff Report

