Schools’ Summer Vacations 2025: Punjab CM gets proposal for early break amid Heatwave

LAHORE – A sigh of relief for students and teachers, Punjab School Education Department shared proposal of early summer vacations amid scorching temperatures across region.

A summary recommending that Summer Vacations will start from June 1, 2025, has been sent to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for approval. The move aimed to protect students from intense heatwave predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, which has warned of severe weather conditions starting April 13, 2025.

Secretary Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo confirmed that proposal is under review, and that an official decision will be announced soon. He added that the health and well-being of students is the department’s top priority.

Schools have been advised to minimize outdoor activities, ensure proper ventilation in classrooms, and provide cold, clean drinking water. Students are also being encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Summer Holidays 2025 Update

The development brought a wave of joy among schoolchildren, who are looking forward to an early break from the academic grind. Parents and teachers have also welcomed the move, calling it a timely step to safeguard children’s health during extreme weather.

The final announcement from the Chief Minister is expected shortly — but for now, it’s smiles all around in Punjab’s classrooms.

Punjab Heatwave Alert

Punjab government issued heatwave alert for April 2025, with temperatures expected to be 4–7°C above normal, especially in Central and South Punjab. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has advised people to avoid going outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM, stay hydrated, and protect children and the elderly.

Schools have been told to take precautions, and hospitals will set up special heatstroke desks to handle emergencies.