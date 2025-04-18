Gold Rates see meagre drop in Pakistan despite global uptick; Full price list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on April 18 as price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs300 per tola and was sold at Rs349,700.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold dipped by Rs300, reaching Rs349,700 per tola. This drop comes after a week of significant price increases, with gold having risen by Rs. 9,100 per tola so far this week, while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs257 to Rs299,811.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Change Price 24-Karat Gold -Rs. 300 Rs. 349,700 10 Grams 24-Karat Gold -Rs. 257 Rs. 299,811

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 16-April Rs348,000 15-April Rs339,400 14-April Rs338,800 12-April Rs340,600 11-April Rs338,800 10-April Rs328,800 9-April Rs321,000

Despite the recent decline in local gold prices, global markets showed slight improvements. Spot gold was trading at around $3,315 per ounce, up by $1.2 or 0.04% from the previous session.

Experts suggest that while gold prices fluctuate in the short term, the overall trend this week indicates a significant rise in the value of the precious metal.

Latest Gold Rates