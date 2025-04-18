Gold Rates see meagre drop in Pakistan despite global uptick; Full price list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on April 18 as price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs300 per tola and was sold at Rs349,700.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold dipped by Rs300, reaching Rs349,700 per tola. This drop comes after a week of significant price increases, with gold having risen by Rs. 9,100 per tola so far this week, while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs257 to Rs299,811.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|Price Change
|Price
|24-Karat Gold
|-Rs. 300
|Rs. 349,700
|10 Grams 24-Karat Gold
|-Rs. 257
|Rs. 299,811
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|16-April
|Rs348,000
|15-April
|Rs339,400
|14-April
|Rs338,800
|12-April
|Rs340,600
|11-April
|Rs338,800
|10-April
|Rs328,800
|9-April
|Rs321,000
Despite the recent decline in local gold prices, global markets showed slight improvements. Spot gold was trading at around $3,315 per ounce, up by $1.2 or 0.04% from the previous session.
Experts suggest that while gold prices fluctuate in the short term, the overall trend this week indicates a significant rise in the value of the precious metal.
Latest Gold Rates