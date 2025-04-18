AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold Rates see meagre drop in Pakistan despite global uptick; Full price list here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop on April 18 as price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs300 per tola and was sold at Rs349,700.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold dipped by Rs300, reaching Rs349,700 per tola. This drop comes after a week of significant price increases, with gold having risen by Rs. 9,100 per tola so far this week, while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs257 to Rs299,811.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Change  Price   
24-Karat Gold -Rs. 300 Rs. 349,700
10 Grams 24-Karat Gold -Rs. 257 Rs. 299,811

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
16-April Rs348,000
15-April Rs339,400
14-April Rs338,800
12-April Rs340,600
11-April Rs338,800
10-April Rs328,800
9-April Rs321,000

Despite the recent decline in local gold prices, global markets showed slight improvements. Spot gold was trading at around $3,315 per ounce, up by $1.2 or 0.04% from the previous session.

Experts suggest that while gold prices fluctuate in the short term, the overall trend this week indicates a significant rise in the value of the precious metal.

Web Desk (Lahore)

