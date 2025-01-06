AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Lahore man killed by contract killer in exchange for Umrah Tickets

LAHORE – A murder mystery in Lahore left everyone speechless as the assassin was hired in exchange for Umrah Tickets and other valuables.

The bone-chilling murder of a man identified as Riaz, a resident Lahore’s SabzaZar area, turned out to be a contract killing, and the Killer was paid two Umrah tickets, a motorcycle, and Rs30,000.

Punjab police said the shooter, Usman, was nabbed during the detailed probe. Investigations revealed that the killing was planned by the victim’s brother-in-law, Imtiaz, over a property dispute as he promised the shooter several things including two Umrah tickets.

Riaz was shopping at a local market with his wife, when he was gunned down by Usman.

Police said they are working to arrest Imtiaz, the mastermind behind the plot, and raids are being coordinated to find the culprit.

The incident shocked the local community, raising concerns about the increasing use of hired killers in personal disputes.

Last month, a woman from Karachi was arrested for stealing gold from a neighbor’s house. She sold 17 tola of the gold and used money to perform Umrah. After her arrest, the police recovered 3 tola of gold and Rs1.5 million in cash from her possession.

Web Desk (Lahore)

