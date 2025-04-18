Balochistan’s ‘bloody track’ to be changed into new highway: PM Shehbaz

Terms those opposing road projects in Balochistan as narrow-minded; Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the government will convert a notoriously dangerous road in Balochistan, known as the “bloody track,” into a modern highway.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Jinnah Square Underpass in Islamabad, he said the upgraded highway would be built to motorway standards.

The project is expected to cost over Rs 300 billion and be completed within two years.

PM Shehbaz criticised those opposing road projects in Balochistan, calling them narrow-minded.

“We will complete the Karachi, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Quetta highway projects to the highest standard,” he said.

He added that this initiative reflects the aspirations of the people of Balochistan and is aimed at enhancing connectivity and ensuring safer travel in the province.

The Prime Minister said the government had also doubled Balochistan’s quota in the National Finance Commission award.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“The vision of the government and armed forces is to move forward with all provinces together,” he said.

He praised recent economic improvements, claiming that teamwork had helped stabilise the national economy and set the country on a path toward growth.

The prime minister said that the country was now on the path to progress.

“Development projects are underway across the federal capital, which have reduced the burden of traffic on the roads.”

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, he added, deserved appreciation for the beautification of Islamabad.

“I congratulate the interior minister for doing extensive work to beautify Islamabad and to ease the traffic flow in the city,” he said and directed to further boost up their efforts in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government is committed to ensure equal development of all federating units of the country.

He said development of all provinces is the development of Pakistan and it is the reason that a significant increase has been made in allocation of funds for Balochistan.

The Prime Minister, mentioning the project of dualization of N-25 Highway in Balochistan, said this project will be completed within two years.

He said this project testifies our resolve for development of Balochistan as funds from national exchequer have been channeled for this project.

He recalled that when the foundation was laid in 2022-23, the estimated cost was Rs 214 billion, but due to rising expenses, the revised cost had now exceeded Rs 300 billion.

The project is expected to be completed within two years, he added.

“This road will become a road to development and progress, connecting the underserved regions of Balochistan to the economic hub of Karachi.

It reflects our vision for equitable development across all provinces,” the prime minister emphasized.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the project would be completed in 35 days rather than in 60 days.

“The government has started taking steps to deal with the parking issues in the federal capital,” he informed.

Already, he informed, work had begun on reducing traffic congestion at Faisal Mosque Chowk.

“Similarly, we are going to expand the Blue Area’s parking plaza.”