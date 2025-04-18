The Educators, American Lycetuff, Kips School among 62 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 62 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 11 buildings in New Garden Town’s Aurangzaib Block, 21 in Shadbagh, and 30 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include American Lycetuff, The Educators, Kips School, Kanz-ul-Iman School, Soul School, Reward School, Aaryan Academy, marriage hall, workshops, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters across Lahore.