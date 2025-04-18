Security, Trade in focus as Ishaq Dar heads to Kabul amid strained Pak-Afghan ties

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar heads to Kabul with security and trade top of agenda amid strained ties.

Senator Dar’s visit to our Pakistan’s Western neighbour is crucial as Islamabad is pushing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing ongoing tensions between two sides.

Foeign Office shared details about his upcoming visit which comes at invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. During one-day visit, he is expected to meet with key Afghan officials, including the Acting Prime Minister, Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and engage in talks with Muttaqi.

Two sides will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the areas of security, trade, and diplomatic relations.

The visit comes after recent talks under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee, which were held in Kabul and led by Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Sadiq Khan. These talks indicated a willingness on both sides to ease tensions, but the ongoing challenges remain.

Ties between Islamabad and Kabul have been increasingly tense, particularly since Taliban’s takeover in 2021. Pakistan has raised concerns about the rising presence of militant groups operating from Afghan soil, allegedly targeting Pakistan’s security forces and civilians.

Taliban leaders however have denied these claims, asserting that Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any neighboring country.

Amid security concerns, there have been escalating issues surrounding the deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and repeated border skirmishes between the two countries. Despite these challenges, the visit by Minister Dar signals an attempt by Pakistan to stabilize and potentially improve relations with its neighbor.

Taliban’s Weapon Haul in Afghanistan sparks regional security concerns

Around half a million weapons seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan are reported to be lost, sold, or smuggled to militant groups, including al-Qaeda affiliates. The Taliban captured these weapons in 2021, primarily left behind by fleeing Afghan soldiers or departing US forces.

Despite the Taliban’s claims of secure storage, the UN reports that many weapons are unaccounted for, with local commanders retaining a portion and fueling a black market.

Taliban has utilized these weapons, including American-made firearms, in their operations, though their ability to operate complex equipment like helicopters is limited. Efforts to recover the weapons have been deemed costly and unlikely to succeed.