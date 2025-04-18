Islamabad High Court bars CDA from taking action against wedding halls, marquees

ISLAMABAD – A good news for those who own wedding halls and marquees in the federal capital as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from taking punitive action against them.

IHC Justice Inam Amin Minhas of the IHC passed the order while hearing a petition moved by Ghulam Moeen-ul-Haq Gilani.

Justice Minhas held that both parties must submit para-wise comments to the court within 15 days. No action shall be taken against the parties until the next hearing.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the CDA had issued directives on August 16, 2023. The amendment to the relevant law infringes upon the fundamental rights of the petitioner.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 21, 2025.

Earlier, on the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Directorate of Solid Waste Management informed citizens that the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Regulations 2023 are being strictly enforced to maintain high standards of cleanliness and safety in the city.

Under these regulations, dumping any kind of waste including garbage, construction debris or other materials in streets, green belts, waterways or public spaces within Islamabad’s limits is strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, in accordance with the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 legal action will be taken against those who throw shopping bags or trash from vehicles onto roads while traveling.

Similarly, discharging water, sewage or burning solid waste such as garbage on streets, roads or public spaces is also illegal.

Additionally, Section 22 of the Islamabad Territory Solid Waste Management Wing Regulations 2023 states that any such or similar actions are against the law.

All residents, housing societies, and private sector and others segments of society are also requested to dispose of waste and garbage only in designated bins.

Violators will face legal action and fines under the regulations without further notice.

Following the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the helpline numbers 1334 and 9213908 along with WhatsApp number 0335-5001213 are being shared by the public to ensure citizens to receive all possible facilities at their doorstep.

The CDA’s Directorate of Solid Waste Management has also appealed to citizens to cooperate fully in keeping Islamabad clean, green and safe and to demonstrate responsible civic behavior in order to help control environmental pollution.